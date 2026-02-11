Realme increases prices of smartphones by up to Rs 4,000: Check updated rates Realme has hiked prices of the Realme 15 5G and Realme 16 Pro series by Rs 3,000–Rs 4,000, citing rising memory and chipset costs. Updated prices are now live on the official website.

New Delhi:

Realme has increased the prices of its newly launched smartphones. The company has raised the prices of three models by up to Rs 4,000. According to the company, the decision to increase prices comes amid rising costs of memory and chipsets, along with broader ecosystem-related challenges. Previously, Samsung had also increased the prices of some of its smartphone models.

Tipster reveals price hike details

Tipster Abhishek Yadav, on his X handle, stated that Realme has increased smartphone prices by Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000. He shared a screenshot of an email reportedly sent by the company to its partners, mentioning that the rising cost of memory, chipsets, and overall smartphone production has led to the price adjustment.

We have independently verified the updated prices on Realme’s official website, where the revised pricing is now visible.

Realme smartphones that have become costlier

Realme has increased the prices of the recently launched Realme 16 Pro series and the Realme 15 5G.

Models Old price Price hike New price Realme 15 (8GB + 128GB) Rs 25,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 28,999 Realme 15 (8GB + 256GB) Rs 27,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 30,999 Realme 15 (12GB + 256GB) Rs 29,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 32,999 Realme 16 Pro (8GB + 128GB) Rs 31,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 32,999 Realme 16 Pro (8GB + 256GB) Rs 33,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 36,999 Realme 16 Pro (12GB + 256GB) Rs 36,999 Rs 3,000 Rs 39,999 Realme 16 Pro+ (8GB + 128GB) Rs 39,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 43,999 Realme 16 Pro+ (8GB + 256GB) Rs 41,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 45,999 Realme 16 Pro+ (12GB + 256GB) Rs 44,999 Rs 4,000 Rs 48,999

Reals me 15 5G new price

The Realme 15 5G was launched at a starting price of Rs 25,999. Following the price hike of Rs 3,000, it is now available at a starting price of Rs 28,999.

Realme 16 Pro new price

The Realme 16 Pro was introduced at a starting price of Rs 31,999. It will now be available at Rs 34,999, reflecting a Rs 3,000 increase.

Realme 16 Pro+ new price

The Realme 16 Pro+ has seen the highest increase. Originally launched at Rs 39,999, the smartphone will now retail at a starting price of Rs 43,999 after a Rs 4,000 hike.

ALSO READ: Airtel, Jio add users in December; Vodafone Idea and BSNL extend subscriber decline: TRAI data