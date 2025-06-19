BSNL launches 5G in this city, promising super-fast speeds for users BSNL users will soon have access to superfast 5G internet. The company has softly launched its Quantum 5G FWA service in Hyderabad. 5G service will soon be available in other cities across the country as well.

The long-awaited moment for millions of BSNL users has finally arrived. The government-run telecom company has softly launched its Quantum 5G service, officially named Q-5G following suggestions from its users. BSNL announced that this 5G service is currently in a soft launch phase and has not yet been commercially rolled out. In a recent update on its X handle, BSNL India shared that its CMD, A Robert J Ravi, has unveiled the Quantum 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana. The company plans to expand this service to more selected cities across the country in the near future, offering users access to superfast 5G internet. With BSNL Q-5G FWA, customers can enjoy high-speed internet access.

“Shri A. Robert J. Ravi soft-launched the revolutionary BSNL Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service in Hyderabad. Now live in select cities. Experience lightning-fast internet with BSNL Q-5G FWA,” BSNL wrote in an X post.

1 Lakh new towers

In a bid to enhance its network coverage, BSNL is set to install an additional 100,000 new 4G and 5G mobile towers, pending approval from the Union Cabinet. Last year, BSNL committed to installing the same number of towers, and to date, over 70,000 have been activated. With the completion of these installations, the company is poised to improve connectivity significantly.

To support this ambitious expansion, BSNL has invested Rs 13,000 crore for the upkeep of its new 4G mobile towers over the next decade. Earlier in May 2023, the company awarded a contract to Ericsson for the installation of telecom equipment, while Tata Consultancy Services and Tejas Network were tasked with setting up mobile towers. As a result, 100,000 4G and 5G towers have been installed, with more than 70,000 already live and operational.

