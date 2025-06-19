Jio delights BGMI fans, launches 2 new recharge plans with exclusive coupons Jio has introduced two new recharge plans priced below Rs 600, offering up to 2GB of data for 28 days. These plans also come with coupons that provide exclusive BGMI rewards.

New Delhi:

India's leading telecom provider, Reliance Jio, is bringing excitement to its vast customer base with the introduction of two new recharge plans designed specifically for gamers. Catering to over 470 million users, these innovative plans—priced at Rs 495 and Rs 545—stand out from Jio's existing offerings due to their unique benefits. These plans fall under the Jio Gaming Pack category, created in collaboration with game developer Krafton India. If you’re into online gaming, you’re sure to appreciate what Jio has in store.

Jio’s Rs 495 plan

For just Rs 495, users will enjoy a 28-day validity. This recharge plan includes a free subscription to JioGames Cloud, which allows gamers to indulge in online gaming without the need for high-end devices. Additionally, users of this plan will benefit from exclusive skin coupons tailored for BGMI players.

This plan also provides unlimited voice calling for the duration of 28 days, along with daily data benefits of 1.5GB. On top of that, there’s an extra 5GB of data included, along with a complimentary 28-day subscription to FanCode.

Jio’s Rs 545 plan

The new Rs 545 plan mirrors the 28-day validity of its counterpart. This plan also features subscriptions to JioGames Cloud and FanCode, giving gamers access to over 500 premium titles. Likewise, users enjoy unlimited voice calling throughout the 28 days. For data, this plan offers 2GB daily alongside an additional 5GB of bonus data. With this recharge plan too, users will get access to exclusive BGMI skin coupons.

(Image Source : FILE)Jio new gaming plans

These new offerings from Jio are designed to enhance the gaming experience, making it easier and more enjoyable for their customers.

Meanwhile, Jio is gearing up to launch targeted high-speed broadband services for its users. To facilitate this, the company has sought permission from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to utilize its 26 GHz 5G spectrum for Wi-Fi-based internet services.

