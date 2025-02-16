BSNL intensifies competition with private telecom companies, launches cheapest 90-day plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Rs 411 recharge plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is continuously evolving to better serve its customers. On one hand, the company is swiftly rolling out its 4G towers; on the other hand, it's boosting customer satisfaction with fresh plans. BSNL's budget-friendly options are delighting users and putting pressure on private telecom firms. Recently, the introduction of a 90-day plan has posed new challenges for companies like Airtel and VI.

As private operators have hiked their recharge prices, millions of customers have flocked to BSNL. To draw in even more users, the company is consistently rolling out affordable plans. Just a few days prior, BSNL unveiled a cost-effective 365-day plan, and now it has launched this 90-day option.

The government-owned company announced the details of the new recharge plan via its social media account on X. In a recent post, BSNL revealed that for just Rs 411, users can enjoy 2GB of high-speed data every day for 90 days.

No other telecom provider offers such an economical recharge plan with a long validity of 90 days. However, it's important to note that this data voucher plan does not include unlimited calling. If you need calling services along with data, you may want to consider one of BSNL's other plans. With the Rs 411 plan, users can access a total of 180GB of data throughout the validity period, bringing significant relief from the rising costs of recharge plans.

Additionally, BSNL recently launched a new 365-day annual plan, also shared through its X handle. Priaced at just Rs 1515, this plan allows users to enjoy fast, uninterrupted connectivity. If your primary need is data, this plan could be a great choice. However, like Rs 411 recharge plan, it does not include calling facilities.

