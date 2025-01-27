Vi's new 180-day plan disrupts market, intensifying competition for Jio, Airtel, and BSNL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Vi 180-day recharge plan

Vodafone Idea has rolled out several new offers to attract users as it faces a decline in its subscriber base. Currently, the company boasts over 180 million mobile users, down from more than 300 million previously. One of the highlights is a new 180-day plan, similar to one offered by BSNL, which includes unlimited calling and a generous data allowance.

Vi 180-day plan

This plan from Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 1,749 and provides users with a validity of 180 days, or six months. Users can enjoy unlimited calling to any number across India, along with free national roaming benefits. Additionally, this plan offers 100 free SMS and 1.5GB of high-speed data daily.

Notably, users will receive unlimited data from midnight to 6 AM under this plan. Furthermore, the company has introduced a weekend data rollover feature, allowing any unused daily data from the week to be combined and accessed over the weekend.

BSNL plan

BSNL offers a competitive 180-day plan at Rs 897. This plan provides users with 90GB of high-speed data, unlimited calling throughout India, and the benefit of 100 free SMS each day. At present, Airtel and Jio do not have any equivalent 180-day recharge options available.

Voice-only plan

In response to a new directive from TRAI, all private telecom companies have launched voice-only plans. Vodafone Idea's voice-only offering starts at Rs 470, featuring a validity of 84 days. Additionally, the company provides a Rs 1,849 plan that extends validity for a full year, or 365 days.

In other news, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has implemented measures to address the issue of fraudulent calls and messages. In the previous year, the government and the telecom regulator encouraged telecom companies to adopt an Artificial Intelligence-based system to combat fraudulent calls originating from abroad. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued specific guidelines to support this initiative. As a result of the collaboration between telecom operators and the DoT, over 20 aggregators and call agencies involved in fraudulent activities have been blacklisted.

