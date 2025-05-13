BSNL installs 84,000 new 4G towers to improve network, offers new recharge benefits The telecom company aims to install 1 lakh towers in total using indigenous technology, which will later support 5G services. Alongside, BSNL is offering a Mother’s Day offer with extended validity and discounts on select recharge plans till May 14.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (popularly known as BSNL) has taken a big step to solve the network problems faced by its mobile users. The government-owned telecom company has now installed 84,000 new 4G mobile towers across India. These towers are part of the company’s plan to install 1 lakh 4G towers using indigenous technology.

The goal is to offer better connectivity to more than 9 crore BSNL users in both rural and urban areas. Once the installation is complete, these 4G towers will also support upgrades to 5G services shortly.

83.99 Per cent work completed so far

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) recently shared an update via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle. It confirmed that 83.99% of the project is already complete, with nearly 84,000 towers installed. This update came with an 8-second video clip showcasing the ongoing infrastructure development.

BSNL has been focusing on improving its network infrastructure since last year and has received financial support from the government to speed up the process.

BSNL 5G launch may happen soon

According to reports, once the full installation of 4G towers is completed, BSNL plans to launch its 5G services, possibly by June 2025. This will mark a major step forward for BSNL in competing with private telecom players like Jio and Airtel, who already offer 5G in several cities.

Mother’s day special offers for users

To celebrate Mother’s Day, BSNL is running a special recharge offer between May 7 and May 14. During this period, users can enjoy:

Extra validity on the Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 prepaid plans

5 per cent discount on three selected plans

In the Rs 1499 plan, users will now get 365 days validity instead of 336 days. Similarly, the Rs 1999 plan will now offer 380 days validity, up from 365 days.

To avail this offer, users need to recharge via the BSNL website or DoT app.

A big boost for BSNL users nationwide

With the rapid installation of towers and attractive offers, BSNL is trying to regain its position in the telecom market by providing improved services and better value to its loyal users.