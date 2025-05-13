Motorola Edge 60 Stylus 256GB gets Rs 6,000 price cut on Flipkart Big Bachat Days Sale Buyers can also avail EMI options starting at just Rs 711, along with exchange and bank offers. The phone features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, 6.7-inch 120Hz P-OLED display, 50MP dual cameras, and Android 15 out of the box.

New Delhi:

If you are a Motorola fan, but are tight on budget, then here is a chance, as Flipart's Big Bachat Days Sale is live, offering a feature-rich smartphone at a mid-price range. This sale brings a great deal on the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus 256GB, which is now available at Rs 22,999, which is down to the original price of Rs 28,999 (a total discount of Rs 6,000).

EMI starts at just Rs 711 with additional bank and exchange offers

If you are on a tight budget and you still wish to get your hands on the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, then we have the EMI option, which starts at Rs 711 credit card or Bajaj Finserv. Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders can enjoy an instant 5 per cent cashback.

Additionally, customers can get up to Rs 21,300 off through the exchange offer, depending on the condition and model of their old phone.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Top specs at a great price

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is built with an eco-leather finish and a durable IP68-rated design, making it resistant to dust and water. Key features include:

Display: It comes with a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate Processor: The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset It comes with 8GB RAM This handset comes with 256GB of internal storage Photography: It comes with dual rear camera setup: 50MP and 13MP On the front, it has a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls Operating System: it runs on Android 15 OS out of the box Battery: backed by a 5,000mAh battery for long-lasting performance

Why it’s a smart buy right now

With its strong specs, stylish design, and deep discounts, the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus is one of the best mid-range smartphone deals right now. Whether you're upgrading or switching brands, this could be your perfect pick in 2025’s smartphone lineup.