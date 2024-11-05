BSNL challenges Jio's dominance, to bring Live TV service soon as an alternative to JioTV+

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL Live TV

Last month, BSNL announced the unveiling of its new logo and slogan, which coincided with the introduction of seven new services. Among these services were features like a Spam Free Network, an ATS Kiosk, and Direct-to-Device (D2D) and Live TV service. The state-owned telecom company is currently conducting trials for the Live TV service in the Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh circles.

BSNL has formed a partnership with another company to launch the Live TV services, which will be rolled out in phases across the rest of the country. This service is exclusively available to BSNL FTTH (Fiber-to-the-Home) customers. The state-owned telecom company has branded this as a "first in India" service. However, an official explained to Telecom Talks that while Jio offers the JioTV+ service, BSNL's offering differs significantly.

How does BSNL Live TV service differ from JioTV+?

The official clarified that JioTV+ operates on an HLS-based streaming model designed for internet-based customers, meaning that users consume the channels as part of their internet plan. In contrast, BSNL’s service does not consume any data from the user's existing plan; therefore, even if the internet connection is disrupted, the streaming of TV channels will continue to function.

Furthermore, the company is still evaluating the specifics regarding the integration of Live TV into BSNL's commercial FTTH plans. Currently, the BSNL Live TV app is available only on the Android TV platform. In addition to live TV channels, there will also be a Video on Demand (VOD) service integrated into the app. Users will need to log in by entering their registered mobile number— the number used to purchase the FTTH connection— and an OTP (one-time password) will be sent to enable access.

Meanwhile, BSNL, in collaboration with Viasat, has successfully conducted trials for its Device-to-Device (D2D) service. This innovative feature will soon allow users to make audio and video calls directly between devices, eliminating the need for a SIM card.

