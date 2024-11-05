Digital Arrest: 6 signs to identify fake warrants, notices to prevent scam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Digital arrest

The threat of digital scams has escalated significantly in recent weeks in India, with numerous unsuspecting individuals falling prey to fraudsters. Reports indicate that scammers have already misappropriated approximately Rs 2,140 crore from victims in the first ten months of this year, averaging over Rs 214 crore lost each month. These criminals have been impersonating officials from prominent Indian agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Police, and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in an attempt to deceive individuals into transferring their funds.

In a recent episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi addressed the issue of digital scams, informing citizens that no investigative agency conducts inquiries online. He emphasised that anyone posing as an official from such agencies is, in fact, a scammer, and urged citizens to report any suspicious calls they may receive. To further convince their victims, these fraudulent officials present fake warrants and notices. The Department of Telecom has shared several indicators to help individuals identify these fake warrants and notices. Here’s how you can spot these fake notices.

Threat of Immediate Arrest : If you receive a notice threatening arrest within 24 hours, it's likely a scam. Real law enforcement agencies typically follow due process and won't issue such immediate threats.

: If you receive a notice threatening arrest within 24 hours, it's likely a scam. Real law enforcement agencies typically follow due process and won't issue such immediate threats. Complex Legal Jargon : Scammers often use complicated legal terms to intimidate and confuse victims. Genuine legal notices are usually clear and concise.

: Scammers often use complicated legal terms to intimidate and confuse victims. Genuine legal notices are usually clear and concise. Poorly Designed Stamps and Logos : Real official notices have well-designed stamps and logos. If the stamps look unprofessional or the logo is unfamiliar, it's a red flag.

: Real official notices have well-designed stamps and logos. If the stamps look unprofessional or the logo is unfamiliar, it's a red flag. Unprofessional Signatures : Legitimate notices usually have official digital signatures or handwritten signatures by authorized personnel. Random squiggles or unclear signatures are suspicious.

: Legitimate notices usually have official digital signatures or handwritten signatures by authorized personnel. Random squiggles or unclear signatures are suspicious. Lack of Contact Information : Real notices provide clear contact information, such as phone numbers or email addresses, to verify the authenticity of the notice. Scammers often avoid providing any contact details.

: Real notices provide clear contact information, such as phone numbers or email addresses, to verify the authenticity of the notice. Scammers often avoid providing any contact details. Threats of Public Shaming: Real law enforcement agencies don't threaten to publicly shame individuals. Such threats are a common tactic used by scammers.

