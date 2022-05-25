Follow us on Image Source : BSNL BSNL Bharat Fibre brings Rs 329 plan with 1000GB of data, know more

BSNL users can now get a Rs 329 broadband plan which comes with 1000GB of data. And the speed of the internet is up to 20 Mbps speed- which is also the download and upload speeds. The new plan from BSNL will last for a month, and the broadband plan will let around two to three users get connected without facing any difficulties.

Below are the offerings of Bharat Fibre Rs 329 Broadband Plan

Cost per month: Rs 329

A total of 1000GB of data is being offered to the user for up to a month and with a speed of up to 20 Mbps. The same speed will be maintained for downloading and uploading data.

Around 2-3 people could easily enjoy the internet connection at home without any hindrance.

It is stated that the new BSNL plan could be fruitful for students who are going to have a summer break now, from various schools and institutions. This might help them to have good internet access at a low cost and could do their summer projects accordingly.

Also, for those working from home, the new broadband plan could be highly useful, and the only issue which could be faced is when you will use the But the issues would come when multiple devices and users are connected to the Wi-Fi network.