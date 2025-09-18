BSNL and Department of Post join hands for SIM sales, mobile recharges BSNL users can now visit the nearest post office to obtain BSNL SIM cards and access mobile recharge services. This service is currently available in Assam.

New Delhi:

On Wednesday, the Department of Posts (DoP) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to expand BSNL's mobile connectivity across the country. According to an official release, the postal department will use its vast network of over 1.65 lakh post offices to sell BSNL SIM cards and offer mobile recharge services nationwide. The extensive reach of India Post, which extends to almost every village and town, will provide a crucial last-mile channel for BSNL to increase its presence in both urban and rural areas.

To make services more accessible and affordable

The initiative aims to make BSNL's telecom services more accessible and affordable, especially for people in remote areas who often face limited connectivity. By turning post offices into service points, the partnership seeks to close the digital divide, provide mobile services to rural households, and support the broader goals of Digital India, financial inclusion, and socio-economic development.

A proof of concept was successfully implemented in Assam, showing that the model is scalable for a nationwide rollout. Through this partnership, post offices will serve as points of sale for BSNL, handling SIM sales and recharges. BSNL will supply SIM cards and provide training, while the DoP will onboard new customers and manage transactions in a secure and standardised way.

BSNL Rs 199 plan

BSNL recently introduced a new plan priced at less than Rs 200, offering 2GB of daily data. The company announced the details on its official X handle, emphasising that its offering is significantly more affordable than comparable plans from private providers, which often cost nearly double. The plan also includes unlimited calling and free SMS.

BSNL's new Rs 199 plan provides a total of 60GB of data over its 30-day validity, with a daily limit of 2GB. Available in all telecom circles nationwide, the plan also includes unlimited calling—with free national roaming—and 100 free SMS per day.

