BSNL 4G: How to choose your preferred mobile number online

After the recent tariff hike from major telecom operators such as Airtel, Jio and Vi many telecom subscribers in India are switching to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plan. In addition to this, BSNL is also rolling out its 4G services across the country in phases. Its 4G services now live in more than 1000 sites across the country.

For those who are looking to buy a new BSNL SIM, the state-owned company allows new subscribers to choose their mobile number. If you are interested in getting your preferred mobile number for your new BSNL SIM, here's a guide on how you can do this.

A step-by-step guide on how to choose your BSNL mobile number

Step 1: First to any search engine such as Google Search and search for ‘BSNL Choose Your Mobile Number’.

Step 2: Click on ‘cymn’ link

Step 3: Choose your zone from south, north, east and west and select your state

Step 4: BSNL allows new subscribers to search for preferred numbers with series, start number, end number or sum of numbers. You can also check the fancy number by clicking on the ‘Fancy Number’ tab.

Step 5: After selecting your preferred number, click on the ‘Reserve Number’ tab to reserve the selected number.

Step 6: Enter your current number to receive OTP to reserve the number

Step 7: Enter the OTP to reserve your preferred number

Step 8: After reserving your number, you have to visit the nearest BSNL office to get the BSNL SIM with the preferred number

Meanwhile, BSNL's Andhra Pradesh circle announced via its X (formerly Twitter) handle last Saturday (July 27). However, the company did not reveal whether these activations are direct or via Mobile Number Portability (MNP). BSNL started its 4G service in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh in May this year, and the service is expected to roll out across the state soon.

