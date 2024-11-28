Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Bluesky hits 23 million users but faces content moderation challenges: Lessons from Twitter

Bluesky hits 23 million users but faces content moderation challenges: Lessons from Twitter

As Bluesky aims to carve out a safe and welcoming space, it has the opportunity to learn from Twitter’s missteps and establish itself as a platform for meaningful, responsible social interaction.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 28, 2024 19:25 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 19:25 IST
Bluesky
Image Source : BLUESKY Bluesky

Bluesky, the rivalling social media platform for X (formerly known as Twitter), has seen explosive growth recently, surpassing 20 million users. Yet, as history suggests, rapid growth brings its share of challenges—chiefly content moderation. Let’s dive into Bluesky’s current struggles and the lessons it can draw from Twitter’s turbulent past.

Rapid growth and a surging user base

Bluesky’s user base has skyrocketed following the recent U.S. elections, attracting Taylor Swift fans and politically motivated users dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s controversial leadership at X. 

The platform now hosts a nearly 23 million user base, with new signups occurring at a staggering rate of 4–8 per second.

Mashable’s 2010 report on Twitter’s growth reveals an interesting comparison: Twitter took four years to reach 105.8 million accounts. Bluesky, with its rapid expansion, appears to be mirroring Twitter’s 2009 stage, though at a significantly faster pace.

Content moderation: Bluesky’s biggest challenge

Bluesky’s growth has been accompanied by an alarming rise in harmful content. Reports indicate an increase in child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases, has been surging from two incidents annually to eight daily after the election.

The platform also struggles with disinformation from fake accounts, exacerbated by the absence of verification mechanisms.

This is reminiscent of Twitter’s early days, where content moderation was a glaring issue. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo admitted in 2015 that the company “sucked at dealing with abuse,” and this failure led to declining user trust. Bluesky aims to avoid repeating these mistakes by increasing its moderation team from 25 to 100 members, according to Trust and Safety head Aaron Rodericks—who formerly held a similar role at Twitter before being ousted by Musk.

Drawing lessons from Twitter’s history

Related Stories
Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification amidst Threads news policy shift

Bluesky invites journalists for self-verification amidst Threads news policy shift

Why did Twitter rival Pebble decide to shut down? The inside story

Why did Twitter rival Pebble decide to shut down? The inside story

Bluesky now let users see posts without logging in

Bluesky now let users see posts without logging in

Jack Dorsey quit Bluesky board: Know-why?

Jack Dorsey quit Bluesky board: Know-why?

People left X after Trump became President, and Bluesky surged to 16 million users

People left X after Trump became President, and Bluesky surged to 16 million users

X users switching to Bluesky: What to know about the trending social media platform?

X users switching to Bluesky: What to know about the trending social media platform?

Twitter’s delayed introduction of content moderation tools—such as its verification system in 2009 and the eventual banning of accounts like Alex Jones in 2018—offers valuable lessons for Bluesky. Rapid user growth can backfire if harmful content isn’t addressed early.

Additionally, Bluesky must navigate regulatory hurdles. The European Union recently pointed out that the platform is not yet compliant with its digital regulations, although this seems more due to oversight than deliberate defiance. Unlike Musk, who has openly clashed with EU regulators, Bluesky appears willing to cooperate.

Looking ahead to the road to sustainability

Bluesky’s growth is undoubtedly a positive sign, but sustaining user trust will require proactive measures. Strengthening content moderation, introducing account verification, and addressing regulatory compliance must be top priorities.

 

ALSO READ: OpenAI Sora leak exposes tensions with artists: Here’s what happened

ALSO READ: Google Chat Huddles- Audio calls for workspace users to roll out in January 2025

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement