Bluesky hits 23 million users but faces content moderation challenges: Lessons from Twitter

Bluesky, the rivalling social media platform for X (formerly known as Twitter), has seen explosive growth recently, surpassing 20 million users. Yet, as history suggests, rapid growth brings its share of challenges—chiefly content moderation. Let’s dive into Bluesky’s current struggles and the lessons it can draw from Twitter’s turbulent past.

Rapid growth and a surging user base

Bluesky’s user base has skyrocketed following the recent U.S. elections, attracting Taylor Swift fans and politically motivated users dissatisfied with Elon Musk’s controversial leadership at X.

The platform now hosts a nearly 23 million user base, with new signups occurring at a staggering rate of 4–8 per second.

Mashable’s 2010 report on Twitter’s growth reveals an interesting comparison: Twitter took four years to reach 105.8 million accounts. Bluesky, with its rapid expansion, appears to be mirroring Twitter’s 2009 stage, though at a significantly faster pace.

Content moderation: Bluesky’s biggest challenge

Bluesky’s growth has been accompanied by an alarming rise in harmful content. Reports indicate an increase in child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases, has been surging from two incidents annually to eight daily after the election.

The platform also struggles with disinformation from fake accounts, exacerbated by the absence of verification mechanisms.

This is reminiscent of Twitter’s early days, where content moderation was a glaring issue. Twitter CEO Dick Costolo admitted in 2015 that the company “sucked at dealing with abuse,” and this failure led to declining user trust. Bluesky aims to avoid repeating these mistakes by increasing its moderation team from 25 to 100 members, according to Trust and Safety head Aaron Rodericks—who formerly held a similar role at Twitter before being ousted by Musk.

Drawing lessons from Twitter’s history

Twitter’s delayed introduction of content moderation tools—such as its verification system in 2009 and the eventual banning of accounts like Alex Jones in 2018—offers valuable lessons for Bluesky. Rapid user growth can backfire if harmful content isn’t addressed early.

Additionally, Bluesky must navigate regulatory hurdles. The European Union recently pointed out that the platform is not yet compliant with its digital regulations, although this seems more due to oversight than deliberate defiance. Unlike Musk, who has openly clashed with EU regulators, Bluesky appears willing to cooperate.

Looking ahead to the road to sustainability

Bluesky’s growth is undoubtedly a positive sign, but sustaining user trust will require proactive measures. Strengthening content moderation, introducing account verification, and addressing regulatory compliance must be top priorities.

