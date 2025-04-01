Bill Gates warns AI will eliminate most human jobs, except in 3 sectors Bill Gates has reiterated what many other tech leaders have said, but he has also highlighted sectors where AI lacks human insights.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently predicted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) could take over many jobs currently held by humans. With AI usage rapidly increasing around the globe, he believes, however, that there are still certain fields where human expertise will remain essential. Gates noted that since OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, AI has significantly transformed our thought processes and work methods. Today, AI chatbots like Gemini, Grok, and DeepSeek are becoming common tools, raising concerns among professionals about potential job losses in various sectors.

Industry leaders, including NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, suggest that coding jobs might be among the first to vanish. Yet, Gates emphasizes that humans will still play a critical role in this shifting landscape.

He pointed out that AI won't be able to fully replace biologists. While AI can assist with tasks such as disease diagnosis, DNA analysis requires human insight that AI cannot replicate. Similarly, Gates mentioned that energy experts will remain irreplaceable, given the complexity of their work, which cannot be totally automated.

As generative AI emerges as a more powerful resource, many experts have raised alarms about its potential impact on the workforce. Gates believes that in some areas, AI might even surpass human intelligence.

In other news, a new trend has taken over social media, thanks to a feature that transforms regular photos into whimsical images inspired by Studio Ghibli films. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has called this development exciting and truly special. Many people are now enjoying this creative tool, turning their personal pictures into magical Ghibli-style art.

At first, this feature was only available to paying users of OpenAI's services, such as those with ChatGPT Plus and Pro accounts. However, after its successful launch, OpenAI started making it available to free users beginning on March 29. Recently, Altman shared the news that everyone can now access this fun tool for free.

