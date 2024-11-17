Big tech should compensate traditional media for its content: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Ashwini Vaishnaw

Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed the pressing challenges that the media and press face in today's technology-driven media ecosystem on National Press Day. In his speech, he underscored the critical issue of fair compensation for content created by traditional media outlets. Vaishnaw stated that the efforts put forth by conventional media in content creation need to be properly recognised and rewarded.

He noted a significant shift in how news is consumed, moving from traditional mediums to digital platforms, which has resulted in financial struggles for conventional media. Vaishnaw emphasized that the considerable investments made in building a skilled team of journalists, providing thorough training, establishing editorial standards, verifying news accuracy, and taking responsibility for content are increasingly out of sync with the realities of the current landscape. This, he explained, is largely due to the disproportionate bargaining power that digital platforms wield over traditional media.

Vaishnaw called for addressing this imbalance, arguing that the contributions of conventional media in producing content deserve adequate compensation. He highlighted that the unequal dynamics between content creators and online platforms have sparked discussions on a global scale. In closing, he expressed his belief that the challenge of fair compensation is not just a matter for the media industry, but a significant societal issue that affects the entire news landscape.

Algorithmic bias

Ashwini Vaishnaw also stated that the platforms were essentially digital giants that utilised algorithms to determine what content needed to be shown to users. He explained that these algorithms were designed to maximise engagement, as engagement directly influenced revenue, making revenue maximisation the primary objective of the platforms.

However, he expressed concern that these algorithms often prioritised content that provoked strong reactions, regardless of whether it was factually accurate. He highlighted that in a diverse country like India, misinformation and algorithmic bias could lead to significant social consequences, as evidenced by multiple instances.

Vaishnaw deemed this approach as irresponsible and dangerous for society and emphasised that the platforms needed to develop solutions that considered the impact their systems had on society. He concluded by identifying this issue as the third challenge facing society.

