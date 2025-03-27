BHIM 3.0 launched for faster UPI payments, expense tracking and new features

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced BHIM 3.0, a major upgrade to the BHIM UPI app that promises seamless online transactions even at slow internet speeds. Launched in 2016, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) has now received its biggest update in nine years, bringing a host of new features, including Split Expense, Spend Analytics, and a Built-in Assistant.
BHIM 3.0 to roll out in phases
The new BHIM 3.0 update is being gradually rolled out and will be fully available to all users by April 2025. With enhanced UPI capabilities, the app aims to improve the digital payment experience across India, ensuring that users can transfer money even on slow internet connections.
BHIM 3.0: Key features
1. Split Expense Feature for Easy Bill Sharing
One of the most exciting additions to BHIM 3.0 is the Split Expense feature. This allows users to:
- Divide bills easily among friends and family
- Use it for rent, shopping, food, and group expenses
- Send split payment requests directly through the app
This feature makes managing shared expenses hassle-free, whether you’re dining out with friends or splitting monthly household bills.
2. Family Mode for Expense Tracking
For families, BHIM 3.0 introduces Family Mode, which helps users:
- Track shared expenses among family members
- Assign payments to different members
- Get a detailed breakdown of collective spending
- This feature is especially useful for households managing budgets together.
3. Spend Analytics Dashboard for Monthly Insights
To help users keep track of their spending habits, BHIM 3.0 includes a Spend Analytics Dashboard. This feature provides:
- Detailed monthly spending insights
- Category-wise breakdown of expenses
- Smart financial tracking to manage savings efficiently
- This will help users stay within budget and make better financial decisions.
4. Built-in Assistant for Easy Navigation
BHIM 3.0 also includes a Built-in Assistant to help users navigate the app quickly and efficiently. This smart feature provides:
- Step-by-step guidance for first-time users
- Quick access to payment features
- Support for different UPI transactions
Why is BHIM 3.0 a game-changer?
- Works on slow internet speeds, ensuring smooth transactions even in low-connectivity areas
- Simplifies digital payments with an easy-to-use interface
- Promotes financial awareness with Spend Analytics and tracking tools
