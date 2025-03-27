BHIM 3.0 launched for faster UPI payments, expense tracking and new features With BHIM 3.0, NPCI has revolutionised digital payments in India, making it easier for users to send money, track expenses, and manage shared payments. As the app rolls out nationwide by April 2025, it will enhance how Indians handle digital transactions.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced BHIM 3.0, a major upgrade to the BHIM UPI app that promises seamless online transactions even at slow internet speeds. Launched in 2016, BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) has now received its biggest update in nine years, bringing a host of new features, including Split Expense, Spend Analytics, and a Built-in Assistant.

BHIM 3.0 to roll out in phases

The new BHIM 3.0 update is being gradually rolled out and will be fully available to all users by April 2025. With enhanced UPI capabilities, the app aims to improve the digital payment experience across India, ensuring that users can transfer money even on slow internet connections.

BHIM 3.0: Key features

1. Split Expense Feature for Easy Bill Sharing

One of the most exciting additions to BHIM 3.0 is the Split Expense feature. This allows users to:

Divide bills easily among friends and family

Use it for rent, shopping, food, and group expenses

Send split payment requests directly through the app

This feature makes managing shared expenses hassle-free, whether you’re dining out with friends or splitting monthly household bills.

2. Family Mode for Expense Tracking

For families, BHIM 3.0 introduces Family Mode, which helps users:

Track shared expenses among family members

Assign payments to different members

Get a detailed breakdown of collective spending

This feature is especially useful for households managing budgets together.

3. Spend Analytics Dashboard for Monthly Insights

To help users keep track of their spending habits, BHIM 3.0 includes a Spend Analytics Dashboard. This feature provides:

Detailed monthly spending insights

Category-wise breakdown of expenses

Smart financial tracking to manage savings efficiently

This will help users stay within budget and make better financial decisions.

4. Built-in Assistant for Easy Navigation

BHIM 3.0 also includes a Built-in Assistant to help users navigate the app quickly and efficiently. This smart feature provides:

Step-by-step guidance for first-time users

Quick access to payment features

Support for different UPI transactions

Why is BHIM 3.0 a game-changer?

Works on slow internet speeds, ensuring smooth transactions even in low-connectivity areas

Simplifies digital payments with an easy-to-use interface

Promotes financial awareness with Spend Analytics and tracking tools

