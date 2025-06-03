Bharat Gen: India's Multimodal LLM launched; Here's how it will revolutionise Indian language interaction The initiative seeks to revolutionise AI development throughout India's rich diversity of languages and cultures. This platform is intended to seamlessly blend text, speech, and image modalities.

The Science and Technology Minister, Jitendra Singh, recently launched 'Bharat Gen', an indigenously developed artificial intelligence-based multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) tailored for Indian languages. This initiative, developed under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS) and implemented through the TIH Foundation for IoT and IoE at IIT Bombay, aims to transform AI development across India's diverse linguistic and cultural landscape. Singh described Bharat Gen as a national mission focused on creating ethical, inclusive, multilingual AI that is deeply rooted in Indian values and ethos. The platform is designed to integrate text, speech, and image modalities, providing seamless AI solutions in 22 Indian languages.

What is significance of Bharat Gen

Singh noted that this initiative is set to empower crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and governance by delivering region-specific AI solutions that understand and cater to the needs of every Indian.

To better reflect the variety of languages spoken in India, BharatGen has also started a new project called “Bharat Data Sagar.” This project aims to gather important information that will help create better generative AI models for Indian languages that are often overlooked. BharatGen is partnering with research groups across the country to make sure that these AI models can be improved by others and shared with both researchers and the wider community for further use and development.

Singh shared an example from his constituency, Udhampur, where an AI doctor communicates effectively in the patient's native language, fostering trust and creating a psychological benefit that enhances care in remote areas linked to superspecialty hospitals throughout India.

Additionally, Singh highlighted the transformative potential of Generative AI in grassroots governance, pointing out the integration of multilingual feedback systems into platforms like CPGRAMS to improve citizen engagement and grievance redressal.

