Beware of Amazon’s brushing scams: How fraudsters use fake reviews to sell counterfeit products

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Amazon scam

It has been recently discovered that online fraudsters are now targeting e-commerce platforms to fool innocent users. If you are someone who frequently shop from e-commerce platforms like Amazon or AliExpress, then you need to stay vigilant. A new fraud technique has been discovered, known as the ‘Brushing Scam’ which has been gaining a lot of traction. In this scam, the fraudsters exploit customers by creating fake reviews and inflating product ratings. This scam not only misleads the buyers but also promotes counterfeit or low-quality products.

What is a Brushing scam?

The term ‘brushing’ has been originated from Chinese e-commerce practices where the sellers inflate sales figures by sending fake orders.

In this kind of scam, the fraudsters send unsolicited packages, which contain cheap or low-quality items like costume jewellery or small gadgets, to random individuals. Once delivered, the scammers will post glowing reviews by using fake accounts, making their products appear reliable and boosting their visibility on the platform.

According to cybersecurity firm McAfee, brushing scams are primarily aimed at inflating product rankings and misleading customers. Fraudsters use stolen or fake addresses to deliver items that the recipients never ordered, creating an illusion of popularity for their products.

How do Brushing Scams work?

The scammer creates a fake account on an e-commerce site. They place an order for their product using an illegitimately obtained address. The recipient receives a package containing cheap, unsolicited items. After delivery, the scammer writes a fake, positive review under the fake account. These reviews help the seller gain credibility and increase sales. Commonly sent items include inexpensive gadgets, seeds, or trinkets. If you receive an unexpected package, it’s likely a part of a brushing scam.

Risks involved in Brushing Scams

Brushing scams can indicate a more significant issue- as your details could be compromised.

Fraudsters often obtain names and addresses through data breaches or illegal purchases. In some cases, they might access sensitive information, leading to identity theft.

What to do if you are targeted?

Report the unsolicited package to the e-commerce platform.

Check your online accounts for unauthorized activity.

Monitor your credit report to detect any misuse of your details.

Stay vigilant and protect your data to avoid falling victim to these deceptive practices.

ALSO READ: Republic Day 2025 Parade: Ticket Booking Opens – Here's how to secure your seat

ALSO READ: BSNL’s affordable 150-day plan with unbeatable benefits under Rs 400: Details here