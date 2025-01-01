Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
BSNL’s affordable 150-day plan with unbeatable benefits under Rs 400: Details here

BSNL’s game-changing offer includes a 150-day validity recharge plan, making it stand out in the market. Users only need to spend less than Rs 3 per day, a deal no private telecom company can match.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 01, 2025 14:33 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 14:33 IST
BSNL
Image Source : BSNL BSNL

BSNL, India’s leading telecom service provider has introduced a game-changing recharge plan which is gearing up the competition with private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. This low-cost plan offers users extensive benefits at an incredibly affordable price, putting pressure on rival companies to match its value.

BSNL 150-day plan: Unmatched value at less than Rs 3/day

BSNL has launched a highly affordable recharge plan that offers a 150-day validity for less than Rs 3 per day. This plan stands out in the market as no private telecom operator offers a similar recharge with such long validity. To further enhance its service, BSNL has expanded its 4G network with over 60,000 new towers and plans to launch an additional 100,000 towers this year, extending connectivity to over 9,000 villages.

Affordable Rs 397 recharge plan

Priced at just Rs 397, BSNL’s recharge plan provides a remarkable 150-day validity. The plan includes the following benefits:

 

  1. Unlimited Free Calls: Users can enjoy unlimited calls to any number in India for 30 days.
  2. Free National Roaming: The plan includes free roaming across the country.
  3. High-Speed Data: Users get 2GB of high-speed data per day for 30 days, totalling 60GB.
  4. 100 Free SMS per Day: For 30 days, users can send 100 free SMS daily.

Jio and Airtel struggle to compete

While Jio recently introduced a 200-day plan priced at Rs 2,025, BSNL’s offering provides significantly more value at a fraction of the cost. This affordable plan from BSNL is especially beneficial for users looking to keep their secondary SIM active without breaking the bank.

This new offering from BSNL presents a compelling alternative to private telecom companies, pushing the boundaries of value in the Indian telecom market.

