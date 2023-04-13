Follow us on Image Source : FILE Best smartphones under Rs 12,000

If you are thinking of buying a smartphone but seeing the budget you are stopping then today you are at the right place. Let us tell you that in this era of competition, many smartphones full of features are available in the Indian market on a low budget, where you can make the best smartphone your own within Rs 12,000. We will let you know the cool features of these smartphones and their prices-

Did you know the price and features of the Realme C 55 smartphone?

Realme C 55 is counted among the most affordable smartphones, and you can make this smartphone your own for just Rs 10,999. Now talk about the features of this smartphone, then you get a 6.72-inch Full HD Plus display in this smartphone at the same price. Along with this, MediaTek Helio G88 processor and better support of up to 128 GB storage are available in this smartphone. Talking about the camera in this smartphone, a dual rear camera setup has been given in it, which is present with a 64-megapixel primary lens and an 8-megapixel front sensor.

Also, know the features of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G smartphone

On the other hand, if you are looking for a branded smartphone with a budget of 12 thousand, then Samsung Galaxy M13 5G can be a better option for you. On the other hand, this smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display with a 90 Hz refresh rate. Talk about other features of this smartphone, MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor has been given in this smartphone, as well as this smartphone works on One UI 4 with Android-based system 12. Along with this, it has a 50-megapixel primary lens for photography and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Whereas its price is only Rs 11,999.

Lava Blaze 5G: Know the features of the cheapest 5G smartphone

Lava Blaze 5G is the lowest-priced 5G smartphone in the Indian market, where it costs just Rs 10,999. In such a situation, if you are looking for a low-cost 5G smartphone, then there can be a better option for you. Talk about the features of this smartphone, it has a 6.5-inch HD Plus display, which is present a 90 Hz refresh rate. Along with this, features like Face Unlock and Side Mounted Fingerprint have also been provided for security in this smartphone. Talk about the processor in this smartphone, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor has been given in this smartphone. Along with this, it has three rear cameras for photography, in which the primary lens is 50 megapixels and the front lens for selfies is 8 megapixels.

Latest Technology News