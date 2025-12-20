Apple’s 2026 foldable iPhone: Renders leak a slim design and bold new pricing A leaked render of Apple’s foldable iPhone has finally surfaced, offering a first look at the device's design. The renders suggest it may mirror the appearance of an iPad mini, with preliminary pricing details also beginning to emerge.

Apple has been keeping people guessing about its foldable iPhone for quite some time now. It looks like this exciting new phone might be released early next year, possibly around the same time as the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. Recently, there have been some rumours about what the phone will look like and how much it might cost, adding to the excitement surrounding this much-anticipated device.

iPhone Fold: Design and renders revealed

The first renders of the "iPhone Fold" have surfaced, offering a glimpse into its form factor. The device reportedly draws heavy inspiration from the iPad Mini.

Displays: It will feature a massive 7.76-inch main foldable screen and a smaller 5.4-inch external cover display. Notably, the cover display is expected to be smaller than those found on Samsung’s foldable competitors.

Dimensions: When unfolded, the device mimics the iPad Mini's layout. It is rumoured to be 83.8mm wide, 120.6mm tall, and incredibly slim at just 4.8mm thick when open (expanding to 9.6mm when folded).

Build Quality: The device will likely utilise a 1.8mm hinge and feature a punch-hole design on the main screen for the selfie camera. A dual rear camera setup is also expected.

iPhone Fold: Expected pricing and launch date

While Apple has not released any official information, reports suggest the foldable iPhone could be priced at approximately $1,999 (around Rs 1,74,000). The company is reportedly targeting a September 2026 launch.

A foldable iPad on the horizon?

In addition to the iPhone, Apple may also be developing a foldable iPad. Several previous reports claim that Apple’s first foldable device might actually be an iPad-style tablet rather than a traditional phone. Regardless of the final branding, the device is expected to share the same high-performance processor, camera technology, and internal components as the upcoming iPhone 18 series.

