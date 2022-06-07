Apple watchOS 9 unveiled at WWDC 22, features like Afib History, Medications app and more added

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple watchOS 9

Apple has unleashed a number of new features for a range of devices from the tech giant. At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, Apple previewed watchOS 9, which will bring new features to the Apple Watch, including an enhanced Workout app to track your physical activity, a sleep stages tracker to understand the sleep cycle, a first-of-its-kind Afib History feature, and an all-new Medications app along with many other.

Apple Watch with the new watchOS will give more watch faces, with more information and opportunities for personalisation.

Jeff Williams, COO of Apple stated during the launch, "Users around the world love Apple Watch for helping them stay connected to those they love, be more active throughout the day, and better manage their health.”

Jeff further added, "This fall, watchOS 9 takes the Apple Watch experience to the next level with scientifically validated insights across fitness, sleep, and heart health, while providing users more creative ways to make their Apple Watch their own.”

The watch will feature an updated Workout app, advanced metrics, views, and training experiences which will be inspired by high-performing athletes and will enable the users to take their workouts to the next level.

The company said that watchOS 9 will bring sleep stages to the Sleep app and a new FDA-cleared AFib History feature which will provide deeper insights into a user's condition.

With watchOS 9, users who are diagnosed with Afib can turn on the FDA-cleared Afib History feature and access important information, including an estimate of how frequently a user's heart rhythm shows signs of AFib, providing deeper insights into their condition.

Apple Watch users will further receive weekly notifications to understand the frequency and view a detailed history in the Health app, including lifestyle factors that may influence Afib, like sleep, alcohol consumption, and exercise. You will get the leverage to share your report with your doctor by converting it to a PDF and downloading the same.

The Apple Watch experience starts with watch faces, which allow users to express personal style while connecting them to relevant information at a glance through complications.

During the WWDC22, Apple announced that the public beta version will be available to watchOS from July onwards at beta.apple.com.

Inputs from IANS