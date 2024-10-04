Apple to open four new stores in India, manufacture all iPhone 16 Series models locally

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple Store in India

Apple for the first time opened its two retail stores in India in Mumbai and Delhi last year. Now, the company is all set to expand its footprint in the country. Four new Apple Stores are coming soon in the country. Apart from new stores, the company is also manufacturing all the models of the new iPhone 16 Series in India. As per the report, the new Apple Stores will come in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai.

New Apple Stores in India

The company's current stores in Delhi and Mumbai are major hits amongst its customers and contribute to a fifth of its business in the country, as per analysts. So, the company has also planned to add two new stores in these cities.

As per a report, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, expressed excitement about expanding their teams in preparation for the opening of more stores in India. She highlighted the inspiration drawn from the creativity and passion of their customers in the country and their eagerness to provide more opportunities for them to explore and purchase Apple's products and services, as well as engage with their knowledgeable team members.

Made in India iPhone 16 models

Apple now manufactures all the models of the new iPhone 16 Series in India. This is a huge shift as the company was until recently manufacturing its older models in the country. This is the first time the company will produce its latest and premium devices in the country.

For the manufacturing of iPhone 16 models, Apple is partnering with Foxconn, Pegatron, and Tata Electronics to manufacture these devices. While Foxconn will manufacture iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, Pegatron will produce iPhone 16 and 16 plus models. In addition to this, India's own Tata Electronics will also make iPhone 16 and 16 Plus models.

These made-in-India models will be available for sale in the country and also be exported to other countries.

