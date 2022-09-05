Apple to add more buttons to the upcoming Watch Pro- Know more

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple watch

Apple is set to launch a number of device on September 7, and it is further expected that the tech giant will launch the new Watch Pro with additional physical buttons for workout-related functions. The upgradation will enable the watch to be more user-friendly.

As per the report of MacRumors, a leaker named Sonny Dickson has shared another image of a third-party band-and-casing accessory allegedly moulded for the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro that suggests the Garmin-style rugged device could feature additional physical buttons on the left-hand side of the screen.

The new Apple Watch Pro, aimed at hikers and athletes, is anticipated to have a larger screen and a new strong titanium chassis design, but up until now, rumours have not mentioned the presence of new buttons on the device, where the speaker slits usually reside, the report said.

It has been noticed that athletes generally prefer physical buttons over touchscreen controls since they are more responsive in rainy and inclement weather conditions. Hence, the new upgradation will enable the user to have more control and would make sense for them.

The Apple Watch Pro is likely to cost significantly more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to retain the same chassis design as the current Series 7.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, which will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.

Latest Technology News