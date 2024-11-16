Apple sets record as Indian smartphone market expands by 5.6 per cent in Q3 2024

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Apple

The Indian smartphone market grew 5.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q3 2024, with shipments reaching 46 million units, according to IDC's data. Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India, capturing an 8.6% market share, up from 5.7 per cent in Q3 2023.

Apple Leads Growth Amid Market Shift

Apple shipped 4 million units, driven by the iPhone 15 and iPhone 13 models, dominating online channels. Vivo, Oppo, and Motorola also gained market share, while Samsung, Realme, and OnePlus experienced declines.

Surge in 5G Smartphone Shipments

5G smartphones accounted for 83 per cent of total shipments, up from 57 per cent YoY. Budget 5G phones contributed significantly, with their average price dropping 20 per cent to USD 292 (Rs 24,700).

Midrange and flagship segments soar

The midrange segment grew 42 per cent, while the flagship category surged by 86 per cent YoY, highlighting increased consumer interest in premium devices.

Key models and brands

The top 5G models included the Redmi 13C, iPhone 15, and Vivo T3x. Vivo’s growth remained strong with the success of its T3 and V40 series.

With evolving consumer preferences and competitive pricing, the Indian smartphone market continues to thrive, offering opportunities for brands to expand.

