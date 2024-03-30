Apple set to introduce long-awaited OLED display upgrades for iPad Pro and iPad Air in May: Report

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple set to introduce long-awaited OLED display upgrades for iPad Pro and iPad Air in May

Apple is set to launch the new iPad which has been scheduled to release is generating significant anticipation as overseas suppliers ramp up production, targeting an early May 2024 launch, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Updated iPad Pro and iPad Air: Expectations

Insiders have spoken anonymously due to the confidential nature of the plans, and have disclosed that the highly anticipated tab will be unveiled and will focus on refreshed versions of the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

Introduction of advanced OLED displays

The report states that the upcoming Pro models of iPad will feature an OLED display, addressing a long-standing demand from consumers. The new iPad Air is set to introduce a 12.9-inch variant, expanding the range of available options.

iPad History

This development has been stated to be the longest hiatus in iPad history since it was incepted by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2010. With around 18 months passing since the last updates, consumer interest in tablets has diminished, which further prompted Apple's strategic move to reignite demand through innovative design and enhanced performance.

Significant overhaul of iPad Pro lineup

The upcoming iPad Pro lineup is internally known by the codenames- J717, J721, J718, and J720, which will be reported and powered by the new M3 chip. These models will be compatible with revamped iterations of the Apple Pencil along with the Magic Keyboard, representing the first significant overhaul of the Pro series since 2018.

iPad Air: What are the enhancements?

The iPad Air was last refreshed in 2022 with the M1 chip and was poised to receive a new processor along with the addition of the 12.9-inch display option. This move further aims at providing consumers with a larger iPad at a more accessible price point compared to the premium Pro line, which starts at USD 200 higher.

Delayed in release and anticipation

Initially, it was planned for a late March or early April launch for the tablets from Apple, but the launch was postponed as Apple fine-tuned software for the new devices and implemented complex manufacturing techniques necessary for the cutting-edge screens.

The launch was scheduled for early May 2024 release which precedes Apple's highly anticipated Worldwide Developers Conference, where the tech giant is expected to unveil its updated artificial intelligence strategy alongside software updates for its range of products.

