Apple's WWDC 2022 Event Live - All live updates direct from Apple's Developers conference, Day 1

Apple, a Cupertino-based tech giant has been in the news for a really long time, with all the expectation stories anticipated by the tech experts. Finally, the wait is over as the first day of the annual WWDC event is here today. The event will kick-start at 10:00 AM PT which is 10:30 PM IST today.
Here is all that we are expecting Apple to bring in:
About WWDC 2022
WWDC is a Worldwide developers conference from Apple which is a 5-day event, designed for an inspiring week of technology and community. You will get the first look at Apple’s latest technologies and platforms in sessions, you can explore the newest tools and tips for your Apple devices, and connect with Apple experts in labs and digital lounges to know more about what your Apple device could do.
The event is free and is online to watch for viewers across the world.
10:46PM
iOS 16 Update will offer new intellegence to your iPhone and you could do so much with your iPhone. Let us start with Lockscreen:
Lockscreen Update:
- New way for personalisation
- Press and hold to customise your lock screen of the iPhone
- Try out different style and choose all what it could compliment according to your choice
- Customise the font shapes and colours
- You can now add widget gallery as per the requriments- and choose options like temperature, activity grid, calander widget etc
- Brand new wallpaper gallery will give you options to choose from a huge range of wallpapers from iPhone, including Emoji wallpaper and Pride wallpaper too
- Photo shuffle feature will help you get different wallpapers throughout the day
- Smart Suggest feature to let you choose the best picture ton your device automatically
- Live weather condition update, which is cool indeed
10:35PM
Tim cook opens the event and gave a background about the event.
"Last year many developers engaged in WWDC and we expect 34 million apple decelopers to get connected this time, says Tim Cook
10:28PM
Apple event now live on Apple's official website, Apple's official YouTube channel and on the Apple TV app. Though there is just some music at the moment of, but we expect the opening video to follow soon.
10:32PM
9:40 PM
Apple has tagged the official page with the hashtag #WWDC22 and asked people to join the live event.
9:33 PM
Tim Cook reveals his excitement on his official Twitter account and captioned his post: "Developers assemble! It's going to be a great day! #WWDC22"
9:25 PM
Apple is expected to unleash the following at the event tonight:
- iOS 16- which will feature an updated lockscreen, new widgets, and, an always-on display (maybe)
- An iPadOS 16 update which might help you make your iPad work like a laptop (as per the reports)
- A sneak peek at macOS 13 Mammoth and the new updates and settings
- WatchOS update with better battery optimisation
- The most rumored AR/VR headset and its availability
And more to be anticipated on the first day of the WWWDC 2022's first day.
9:10 PM
