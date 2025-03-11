Apple’s iOS 19, iPadOS 19 and macOS 16 to get biggest redesign: Major UI overhaul and more With Apple focusing on both AI advancements and UI improvements, the next iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates promise to bring a revolutionary software experience for Apple users worldwide.

Apple is reportedly working on a dramatic redesign for its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS operating systems, marking the biggest visual overhaul in years. The upcoming iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 updates are expected to introduce revamped icons, menus, and system elements to enhance user experience. These changes could also serve as an incentive for users to upgrade from older Apple devices.

Biggest redesign since iOS 7 and macOS 11

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is planning its most significant software redesign since iOS 7 (launched in 2013) and macOS 11 (released in 2020). The changes are expected to streamline navigation and improve consistency across Apple devices, bringing a modern, more intuitive UI.

The redesign is said to take inspiration from visionOS, the software powering Apple’s Vision Pro headset. This could mean rounder app icons, improved gesture controls, and enhanced visual aesthetics, creating a unified experience across iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

What to expect from iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16?

Apple’s iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 will likely feature:

Redesigned icons and menus for a refreshed look.

More intuitive navigation for improved user interaction.

Inspiration from visionOS, including rounder app icons and futuristic UI elements.

Deeper AI integration through Apple Intelligence.

While iOS 18 was rumoured to bring significant UI changes, Apple ultimately delayed the major overhaul. However, this time, the company appears set to deliver a full-scale redesign in iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16.

WWDC 2025 announcement expected in June

Apple is expected to unveil iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and macOS 16 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) in June. If these reports are accurate, the new software updates could mark the biggest transformation of Apple’s operating systems in over a decade.

