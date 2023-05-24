Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple's iMessage service is back after a slight outrage

Apple's iMessage service, which was reportedly down has been restored after a slight outrage. It was reported that the partial outage affected several global users. The tech giant's support page mentioned that after experiencing some issues yesterday, the music streaming platfrom is now fully operational. Earlier, the page stated, "Users may have been unable to send or download attachments in iMessage".

The outage occurred between 9:20 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, and some users were affected, being unable to access the platfrom. As per the Downdetector, a platfrom to track the outrage- many users were having issues in sending and receiving messages.

Talking about the reason, it has been unspecified for the reason behind the partial outage which caused the app to stop working for some users.

Apple's support page stated that some users have been reportedly experiencing issues with Apple's Photos app and iWork for iCloud. It looks like the visible trouble has been resolved now.

Last week, Apple App Store was reportedly facing a brief outage which affected thousands of users globally.

Along with the App Store, Apple TV+, Apple Music, Mac App Store and iTunes Store were also part of the outage which occurred recently but was fixed later.

Last year (in 2022), Apple Music, Podcasts and the App Store resumed services after facing outages for two consecutive days.

Apple's system status page said that the issues with Apple Music, Podcasts, Books, and the App Store have been resolved, almost two hours after they began affecting some users.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy A14 launches with 50MP triple camera setup at Rs 12,999: Know more

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News