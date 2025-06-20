Apple's foldable iPhone rumoured for 2026 launch, could start around Rs 1.73 lakh It seems that Apple’s first foldable phone could be hitting the market soon. Recently, an important update has been released about this device, which will feature a powerful processor and a large display.

New Delhi:

There has been ongoing chatter about Apple's foldable iPhone for several months now. Various leaks have surfaced, ranging from social media posts to reports from different media outlets. It appears that Apple is indeed in the process of developing a foldable iPhone. Recently, a significant update has emerged regarding this device, with reports suggesting that Apple might debut its first foldable iPhone in 2026. According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, production for the first foldable iPhone is expected to kick off in the third quarter of this year, specifically between July and September. If all goes according to plan, a launch could take place in July 2026. Sources indicate that Apple may entrust Foxconn with the task of manufacturing this innovative device.

Foldable iPhone expected features

Some reports also mention that the hinge mechanism for the foldable iPhone hasn’t been fully settled yet. In terms of the folding display, previous leaks suggested that Samsung is working on it. The foldable iPhone may adopt a book-style design.

The anticipated first foldable iPhone could feature a display measuring up to 7.8 inches. Apple is likely to use a specialised type of display panel designed to minimize any signs of bending. For the hinge, the company may opt for a combination of metallic glass and stainless steel aluminum.

Additionally, a 5.8-inch outer display is expected, alongside a dual-camera setup on the back. Inside the display, there will likely be a front camera for selfies and video calls, as well as a Touch ID feature integrated into the power button.

Foldable iPhone expected price

As of now, Apple has yet to release specific details about the foldable iPhone. However, speculation suggests that it could be priced between $2,000 (about Rs 1.73 lakh) and $2,500 (around Rs 2.16 lakh). According to leaks, the company may have placed orders for the production of approximately 15 to 20 million units.

