Apple’s first foldable iPhone may feature ultra-thin design and liquid metal hinges While Apple’s foldable iPhone is still in development, these leaks give us a glimpse of an exciting future where foldable technology meets Apple’s signature innovation.

Apple’s long-rumoured foldable iPhone is making headlines again, with fresh leaks revealing crucial details about its design, durability, and battery. While Apple has not officially confirmed the device, reports from trusted analysts and insiders suggest that the company is aiming to make its first foldable iPhone a game-changer.

Sleek and slim: Apple’s foldable iPhone design

Apple is reportedly focusing on making its foldable iPhone as thin as possible without compromising on performance. According to a Korean news aggregator yeux1122, Apple is optimizing display components to achieve a slimmer profile.

(Image Source : APPLE’S FIRST FOLDABLE IPHONE/X)Apple’s first foldable iPhone

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature:

7.8-inch main display (when unfolded)

5.5-inch cover display (when folded)

Book-style design (similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold)

Unlike flip-style foldables, Apple is said to adopt a horizontally folding design, making it ideal for multitasking and immersive experiences.

Stronger and more durable: Liquid metal hinges

Durability is a key focus for Apple’s foldable iPhone. Reports suggest that Apple will reinforce the hinge with liquid metal, a material known for its strength and flexibility. This move is expected to:

Reduce screen creasing—a common issue with foldables

Improve hinge durability for long-term use

Dongguan EonTec is rumored to be the exclusive supplier of this liquid metal hinge, marking a significant upgrade over existing foldable smartphones.

Ultra-thin form factor and Titanium build

Apple’s foldable iPhone is expected to be one of the slimmest foldable phones ever:

4.5mm thin when unfolded

9mm to 9.5mm when folded

To maintain this ultra-thin profile, Apple may remove Face ID and instead integrate Touch ID into the power button. Additionally, the device is rumoured to feature a titanium chassis, adding to its premium feel and durability.

Battery life and expected launch

Apple is said to be working on a high-density battery to improve efficiency, but exact battery capacity remains unknown. The company is likely prioritizing power efficiency to compensate for the larger foldable display.

Mass production of the foldable iPhone is expected to begin in late 2026, meaning an official launch could still be years away.

(Image Source : FILE)Apple

Expected price and market positioning

With cutting-edge technology and premium materials, the foldable iPhone won’t come cheap. Reports suggest a starting price of around USD 2,300 (roughly Rs 1,98,000), making it a niche product for high-end buyers.

ALSO READ: Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 22: Unlock skins, diamonds and more

ALSO READ: Earth Hour 2025: When the world goes dark for a greener future and take a stand against climate change