Apple's 'Find My' app helps to locate stolen car: Know-how

Apple Inc. has a tracking application and service called 'Find My' which has reportedly helped people to locate a stolen car of a man in Texas (USA). Police were able to arrest four men who stole Dawayne Arrington's car by tracking them via AirPods, reports AppleInsider.

Arrington opened the Find My application after realising that his car was stolen. According to the report, he noticed that his "AirPods taken in the theft were apparently stationary at a travel stop on Interstate 35."

He then travelled to the truck stop and found five people in an SUV, and called the police for assistance.

Members of the group then woke up and ran away from the SUV, however, San Antonio Police arrested four of them but the fifth one drove away in the SUV.

"The arrest led to Arrington getting back his AirPods, with police also recovering his stolen car located elsewhere," the report said.

Meanwhile, last month, the 'Find My' feature helped to find a woman who fell 200 feet down a hill, following a car crash in the US state of California.

The victim had likely been in her crashed car overnight after leaving a family gathering.

