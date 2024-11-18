Apple rumoured to launch AirTag with privacy upgrades, new chip

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple AirTag

Apple is gearing up to launch its next generation of Apple AirTag. The company is yet to confirm the launch of an upgraded tracking device but a new report suggests that the new AirTag will come with several new upgrades, including a new design and wireless chipset. The current generation of AirTag was released in April 2021 and has not received any hardware updates since then.

Apple AirTag 2 launch

According to Mark Gurman in his weekly Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, Apple is reportedly preparing to launch the AirTag 2 around the middle of next year. Codenamed B589, the device is said to be advancing through manufacturing tests as the company gears up for its market release.

The AirTag 2 is expected to feature a design similar to the current model but will likely offer an enhanced range and an upgraded wireless chip. While the existing model is equipped with an Ultra-Wideband (U1) chip, the second-generation variant is anticipated to utilize a U2 chip, which promises improved connectivity.

Gurman noted that Apple is set to introduce several privacy enhancements in the next-generation AirTag, notably making it more difficult for users to remove the speaker from the tracker. Since its launch, the first-generation AirTag has faced scrutiny over privacy concerns, including instances of misuse for stalking. The forthcoming privacy-focused updates for AirTag 2 are likely intended to address these issues. As Gurman pointed out in his newsletter, "Apple is currently dealing with lawsuits regarding the device, and enhancing the tamper resistance of the new model is beneficial for everyone involved."

Appel AirTag price in India

The first-generation AirTag was launched in April 2021, priced at Rs. 3,190 for a single unit and Rs. 10,999 for a pack of four. It features an IP67-rated design along with a built-in speaker.