Apple reportedly planning to launch 3 new products this week including upgraded Vision Pro Apple is reportedly planning to introduce the new 14-inch MacBook Pro (powered by an M5 chipset), an upgraded Vision Pro, and the latest iPad Pro.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch new devices this week. This launch comes just one week after the introduction of the iPhone 17 Series, which included the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and Pro Max.

According to a new report, the company will be introducing its new 14-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M5 chipset, an upgraded Vision Pro, and the iPad Pro.

Launch details and expected products

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman discussed these upcoming products in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter. The company is expected to unveil these three new products online via a dedicated launch, meaning Apple will likely simply post the announcement on its newsroom and social media channels without a live, streamed event.

iPad Pro (2025)

Gurman suggests the iPad Pro (2025) is likely to be one of the main products launched at the October event. However, the anticipated tablet may only see incremental upgrades rather than any major design changes.

Reports suggest it will feature an upgraded M5 chipset and a new portrait-facing selfie camera, which could join the existing landscape camera. The M5 chip is rumoured to offer 12 percent faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36 percent faster GPU performance compared to the current M4-powered model.

14-inch MacBook Pro

The second product on the cards could be a 14-inch MacBook Pro. Like the new iPad Pro, this laptop is also expected to see an upgrade primarily in terms of the chipset, featuring Apple's latest M5 SoC.

Vision Pro update

Gurman also stated that Apple will launch an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro during its Fall event. This is not expected to be the full Vision Pro 2, but rather an incremental update. Changes could include an M5 chipset and, as other reports indicate, the inclusion of a "Dual Knit Band" head strap.

