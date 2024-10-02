Apple October event: From iPad Mini 7 to Mac Mini, here's what you can expect

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple October event

Apple recently launched its iPhone 16 Series at its 'Glowtime' event on September 9. The tech giant also launched Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 during the event. The company is now preparing to host another event in October where it is expected to launch some new hardware and software for its users around the world.

Here's what you can expect from Apple's October event

Apple Intelligence

Apple iPhone 16 Series launched with iOS 18 but Apple Intelligence features were missing. The AI-based features are set to arrive in mid-to-late October with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1 update.

M4 MacBook Pros

The company is likely to update its MacBook Pro models ranging from lower-end 14-inch to more premium 14- and 16-inch models with M4 chipset.

Mac Mini

The Mac Mini is expected to come with a new chipset and a more compact design. It can also get different chip options including M4 and M4 Pro.

iPad mini 7

iPad mini 7 could arrive three years after its predecessor. It is likely to get a look that will be similar to the iPad mini 6. The company is likely to focus on its internal upgrades such as an Apple Intelligence-compatible chip, support for Apple pencil Pro, and increased storage in the base variant.

M4 iMac

Apple is likely to launch a new iMac with M4. Rumours suggest USB-C-type accessories are also on cards.

iOS 18.2 beta

The company is expected to release iOS 18.2 beta to developers shortly after the rollout of iOS 18.1. The iOS 18.2 beta will bring features such as Genmoji, Image Playground app and features, ChatGPTintegration with Siri and writing tools, and more.

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to launch its new iPhone SE and updated iPad Air early next year. The company has not updated its iPhone SE for a while, and the upcoming iPhone SE is likely to feature significant design changes. Apple last updated this model in 2022 when it added the 5G feature.

