Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 with 2x Active Noise Cancellation- Know more

Apple has announced the next-gen AirPods Pro in the launch event along with the new iPhone 14 series and Apple Watches. It seems like Apple has not changed the design of the new AirPods, but has decided to offer the same old design to the users. Although the AirPods do come with a brand new charging case and customers will get an additional ear tip with XS size for a better fit.

About the charging case, the new AirPod Pro comes with sweat and water-resistant body and now the device comes with a lanyard loop which makes it easier for the customer to find it if they have kept the device somewhere.

The AirPods Pro further features Precision Finding where users with a U1 could enable the iPhone to locate their charging case with guided directions on their handset. The charging case further comes with an inbuilt speaker to deliver louder tones which will help in finding the device when it's lost.

The new AirPods come with a Touch control panel for volume adjustments and media playback directly from the stem of the buds. The tech giant has touted the longer battery life and boasted that the new AirPod Pro runs on the new H2 chipset.

Earlier also the earbuds of Apple use to support the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature but now, it comes with 2x capacity for ANC with "advanced computation audio."

Apple has claimed that the Airpods will deliver up to six hours of playtime on a single charge- which is said to be a 33 per cent improvement from the predecessor AirPods Pro.

The company is affirmative that the charging case will deliver up to 30 hours of playtime, which is comparatively more than 6 hours from the older version of the AirPods.

The new AirPods Pro 2 will be available in India at a price tag of Rs 26,900 and you can order the same from the official website of Apple or from the Apple store from tomorrow- i.e. September 9. The AirPods will be available from September 23 onwards.

