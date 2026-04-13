'Women's reservation law resolution for India that is egalitarian': PM Modi at Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the Parliament is close to creating history, as a three-day special session has been conveyed to discuss the amendments to the Women's Reservation Act. The amendments, he said, are dedicated to the veneration of women's power and they will fulfil the resolutions of the future.

Participating in Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan in New Delhi, the prime minister said that women's reservation law is a resolution for an India that is "egalitarian, where social justice is not just a slogan, but a natural part" of the Indian culture. Through the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' programme, PM Modi said his government is receiving the blessings of millions of mothers and sisters of India, adding that he came to the event not to preach anyone, but to awaken women.

"There was also a unanimous demand that it (Women's Empowerment Act) should be implemented by 2029 at any cost... We are keeping the 2029 deadline in mind, a comprehensive discussion on this is going to take place in Parliament from April 16," he said.

"It is our endeavour and our desire that this work be done with mutual cooperation and participation, this time too... With everyone's collective efforts, the dignity of the entire House will reach new heights," he added.

Women have always created a unique history of their own whenever they have held positions in India, PM Modi said, recounting that they held key posts in the country from the president to finance minister. He even said that over 1.4 million women are successfully serving in local government bodies in India.

In his address, the prime minister said studies have shown that increased participation of women in decision-making leads to greater sensitivity, responsiveness within systems.

"In approximately 21 states, their participation in Panchayats has reached nearly 50 per cent. Whenever I discuss this topic with foreign guests, they are left speechless. They are astonished. This is no ordinary thing. This active participation of millions of women in politics and social life is astonishing even to the world's most prominent leaders and political experts, and it brings immense pride to India," he said.