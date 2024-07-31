Apple is working on new technology that will unlock iPhones using heartbeat

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS iPhone

You may have used different methods like password, PIN, Touch ID, Face ID, and fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone. However, Apple is testing a new biometric feature for its devices, such as iPhone and Mac, which uses your heartbeat to unlock them.

ECG-Based Biometric Feature:

Apple is reportedly working on an ECG (electrocardiogram) biometric feature for its devices, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. This feature will be based on the unique rhythm of your heartbeats, and your device will unlock when your heart rhythm matches.

Unlocking with Heartbeats:

Each person's heartbeat has a unique rhythm, similar to a fingerprint or biometric sensor. By using the ECG app on the Apple Watch, Apple can monitor the rhythm of heartbeats and use it as a form of user identification.

Integration with Apple Watch:

This new technology will work when you pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone or other Apple devices. Users wearing an Apple Watch will be able to unlock their device using the rhythm of their heartbeats via the ECG app.

Enhanced Security:

This new technology will provide an added layer of security for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. In addition to face unlock, fingerprint, and password, users can also unlock their devices using their heart rate rhythm. However, there is no official information available about when this technology will be commercially available.

