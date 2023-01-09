Monday, January 09, 2023
     
Apple iPhone SE 4 will not launch in 2024

The iPhone maker has informed the suppliers that it has cancelled its plans to release an iPhone SE 4 model in 2024. The iPhone maker has planned to test the 5G chip in the iPhone SE model before rolling it out to iPhone 16 series to make sure that the real-world performance was acceptable.

IANS Reported By: IANS Noida Published on: January 09, 2023 14:28 IST
iPhone, iPhone SE
Image Source : APPLE Apple iPhone SE

Apple, a tech giant is reportedly planning to launch the fourth-generation iPhone SE next year.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone maker has informed suppliers that it has cancelled plans to release an iPhone SE smartphone in 2024, reports MacRumors.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 to be made in India, Apple and 3 allied companies apply for land

 

Kuo claimed that the tech giant had intended to launch its first in-house 5G processor in the fourth-generation iPhone SE, but that is no longer anticipated as the device has been cancelled.

Instead, he said that it is expected that Apple will continue to rely on Qualcomm for 5G chips in 2024, including for the iPhone 16 series.

ALSO READ: Why is apple re-evaluating the iPhone 15 lineup for 2023?

 

He also said that the iPhone maker planned to test the 5G chip in the iPhone SE model before rolling it out to iPhone 16 series to make sure that the real-world performance was acceptable.

Meanwhile, last month, Kuo said that the company would cancel or postpone mass production of the iPhone SE 4 planned for 2024.

ALSO READ: Twitter to charge more from iPhone users for Blue verification- Buy why?

 

"My latest survey indicates that Apple will likely cancel or postpone the mass production plan for the 2024 iPhone SE 4. I think this is due to the consistently lower-than-expected shipments of mid-to-low-end iPhones (e.g., SE 3, 13 mini, and 14 Plus)," he had tweeted.

