Apple iPhone 14 series to launch on Sep 7: All you need to know

Apple has officially announced that it is going to launch the most talked about iPhone 14 on September 7 in the USA launch event this year.

The event will be called as 'Far Out,' and will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Apple Watches and other products which are set to launch this year by the tech giant.

The event is going to be an in-person event at Apple's Cupertino campus (USA), and this will be the company's first big event which will physically take place after two long years after the pandemic got over.

Like always, the company will also Livestream the launch event online, so that fans across the world could see the upcoming lineup from the company.

It was reported recently that the upcoming next-gen iPhone 14 will be producean d in Indian manufacturing unit which is situated in the outer region of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). The production will start around two months after its China production and there will be four models a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, the same price as the iPhone 13.

The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year. It has been stated by the company that the Pro models of iPhone 14 will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, and the non-Pro models will be powered by A15 chipset.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

A recent report said that Samsung Display will be applying different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the upcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers.

It will use its latest and most advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models, while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones. The move is being made to save costs.

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design and a rugged build.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant seems confident despite analysts' predictions and reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.

In fact, Apple anticipates assembling 220 million iPhones in total for 2022.

Inputs from IANS

