Apple introduces new tool for businesses

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple Tool

Apple has introduced a new free tool named 'Apple Business Connect' which will enable businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Wallet, Siri and Messages.

ALSO READ: Microsoft to move these Teams features to the Premium edition: All you need to know

With this new tool, all businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, such as inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps, the tech giant said in a blog post on Wednesday.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Tool

ALSO READ: Apple MacBook Pro to come with a touchscreen in 2025

"We created Business Connect to provide Apple users around the world with the most accurate information for places to eat, shop, travel, and more," said Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President of Services, at Apple.

ALSO READ: Online dating apps providing in-app tips to avoid romance scams: Know more

"Apple Business Connect gives every business owner the tools they need to connect with customers more directly, and take more control over the way billions of people see and engage with their products and services every day," Cue added.

Image Source : APPLE Apple Tool

A new feature named 'Showcases' in the place card will help businesses present customers with offers and incentives. Moreover, businesses can easily update the Showcase section of their place card with the new tool.

Showcases are now available to businesses in the US and will be available globally in the coming months. To register for the new tool, business owners can use their Apple ID at the self-service website from any desktop or laptop computer.

After a business has logged in and the company has verified their business, they can claim their location(s) and begin updating and personalising their place card at no cost, the iPhone maker said.

Latest Technology News