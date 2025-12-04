Apple foldable iPhone reportedly enters production phase: Expected specs and price According to reports, the company is making final refinements and has finalised the hinge and display designs. Suppliers are now waiting for the final go-ahead before shipping components.

New Delhi:

There is good news for Apple enthusiasts who have been anticipating a foldable phone from the brand. The rumoured Apple foldable iPhone is reportedly moving into production, having entered the engineering verification and pre-mass-production stage. Reports suggest that suppliers have begun stocking components and are awaiting the final go-ahead from Apple before shipping the parts. It appears the company has completed fundamental decisions regarding the phone, with only final refinements remaining.

According to a report by United Daily News, Apple is making minor adjustments and has finalised a crease-free inner display design.The foldable iPhone is also expected to feature a vapour chamber cooling system, a technology the company first introduced with its iPhone 17 Pro models. This chamber will reportedly be supplied by Chi Hong.

The report also indicates that Apple has spent nearly five years developing the hinge design and display structure. Suppliers across Apple's production chain, including Samsung, TSMC, Foxconn, Shin Zu Shing, and Largan Precision, are expected to benefit from the launch.

Foldable iPhone price (Expected)

Apple's foldable iPhone could be one of their biggest launches in years, following another recent product, the Vision Pro. The success of this new phone will depend on a few key factors, like its price, durability, and how Apple promotes it compared to the regular iPhone 18 models. There’s a report suggesting that the price of this foldable iPhone could be around $2,399, which is about Rs 2,14,000. However, some experts believe it might actually be priced lower when it first hits the market.

Foldable iPhone specifications (Rumoured)

Feature Specification (Expected) Processor Apple A20 Pro chipset (TSMC 2nm) Inner Display 7.8-inch (Crease-free design) Cover Display 5.5-inch Hinge/Design In-house developed hinge, five years in development Cooling Vapor Chamber (Reportedly supplied by Chi Hong) Battery Larger capacity (Exploring silicon-carbon technology) Estimated Price $2,399 (Roughly Rs 2,14,000) Status Engineering Verification / Pre-Mass-Production

