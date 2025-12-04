How much will Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold cost in India? Korean price gives us a hint Ahead of its December 12 sale in Korea, Samsung has announced the official Korean price for the Galaxy Z TriFold. Here's its estimated India price.

New Delhi:

Samsung has recently launched its tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This multi-folding device features a large 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover display. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and houses a robust 5,600mAh battery. During the launch, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale in Korea starting December 12. Samsung has also officially announced its Korean pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price

According to a post in the Samsung Korean newsroom, the Galaxy Z TriFold costs KRW 3,594,000 (roughly Rs 2.2 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model.

The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale in other markets, but official pricing for those regions has not yet been announced.

Estimated India pricing

Based on the Korean pricing, a GSMArena report estimates the smartphone will be approximately 30 per cent more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 12GB + 512GB variant. These estimates project the price of the smartphone to be:

US: $2,990

UK: GBP 2,680

Europe: EUR 2,680

India: Rs. 2,44,000

It is important to note that these international prices are unofficial estimates and have not been confirmed by Samsung.

The foldable handset will also go on sale in China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE later this month. It is available in a single Crafted Black shade.

Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications

The Galaxy Z TriFold features an inward-folding design with two differently sized hinges that utilise a dual-rail structure.

Feature Specification Main Display 10-inch Cover Display 6.5-inch Processor 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset RAM & Storage 16GB RAM / Up to 1TB Onboard Storage Rear Camera Triple Setup: 200MP (Primary) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 10MP (Telephoto) Front Camera 10MP (on both cover and main screens) Battery 5,600mAh Charging 45W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Fast Charging

