How much will Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold cost in India? Korean price gives us a hint

Samsung has recently launched its tri-folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold. This multi-folding device features a large 10-inch main display and a 6.5-inch cover display. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and houses a robust 5,600mAh battery. During the launch, the company confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale in Korea starting December 12. Samsung has also officially announced its Korean pricing.
Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold price
According to a post in the Samsung Korean newsroom, the Galaxy Z TriFold costs KRW 3,594,000 (roughly Rs 2.2 lakh) for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model.
The company has confirmed that the smartphone will be available for sale in other markets, but official pricing for those regions has not yet been announced.
Estimated India pricing
Based on the Korean pricing, a GSMArena report estimates the smartphone will be approximately 30 per cent more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 7's 12GB + 512GB variant. These estimates project the price of the smartphone to be:
- US: $2,990
- UK: GBP 2,680
- Europe: EUR 2,680
- India: Rs. 2,44,000
It is important to note that these international prices are unofficial estimates and have not been confirmed by Samsung.
The foldable handset will also go on sale in China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE later this month. It is available in a single Crafted Black shade.
Galaxy Z TriFold Specifications
The Galaxy Z TriFold features an inward-folding design with two differently sized hinges that utilise a dual-rail structure.
|Feature
|Specification
|Main Display
|10-inch
|Cover Display
|6.5-inch
|Processor
|
3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset
|RAM & Storage
|
16GB RAM / Up to 1TB Onboard Storage
|Rear Camera
|
Triple Setup: 200MP (Primary) + 12MP (Ultrawide) + 10MP (Telephoto)
|Front Camera
|
10MP (on both cover and main screens)
|Battery
|5,600mAh
|Charging
|
45W Wired Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Fast Charging
