Apple faces fresh EU scrutiny, new product sparks regulatory concerns

Apple has encountered another significant setback as the European Union Commission has mandated that an additional product of the company be brought under regulatory oversight. Specifically, the European Commission has requested Apple to rework the operating system used in the iPad to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission has classified this operating system as a "gatekeeper" within the mobile device sector.

Strict Instructions for Apple

The European Commission shared this announcement through its official X account, stating that Apple must design iPadOS to align with the terms outlined in the Digital Markets Act. In their post, the Commission directed that, similar to other brands, Apple should enable users to select their preferred web browser on their devices. Furthermore, users should also have access to an alternative app store other than the Apple App Store, and all accessory devices should be granted permission to access the features of iPadOS.

As of April 2024, the European Commission has officially categorized iPadOS as one of its core platform services, granting it the gatekeeper status. Consequently, Apple will need to implement changes to its iPadOS in response to this directive, which may impact the company’s revenue. In contrast, Google already allows users the freedom to choose their default web browser within its Android operating system.

Following the Commission's directive, Apple has released a compliance report detailing how it plans to make iPadOS compliant with the Digital Markets Act. However, the anti-trust regulator is still reviewing this compliance report, and it remains to be seen whether Apple has violated any regulations. The European Union confirmed the publication of Apple’s compliance report in a thread associated with their post.

Previously, under pressure from the European Union Commission, Apple introduced the USB Type-C charging feature across all of its mobile devices. The company launched the iPhone 15 series, featuring a USB Type-C port, last year in 2023. Given that the European Union represents a significant market for Apple, second only to the U.S., the Commission's instructions could lead to substantial changes in iPadOS.

