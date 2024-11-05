Airtel outshines BSNL's affordable plans, offers 365-day validity for just Rs 5 per day

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel affordable recharge

All the major telecom operators including Jio, Airtel, and Vi hiked their tariff plans in July this year. After this hike, many subscribers from these telecom operators migrated to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plans. Since then, BSNL has added lakhs of subscribers in July and September. To reverse this trend, private telecom operators are also launching new affordable recharge plans. Airtel has one plan that offers 365-day validity at an affordable price. Here are all the details you need to know about this recharge plan.

Airtel Rs 1,999 recharge plan

Airtel Rs 1,999 is valid for 365 days and offers 24GB of data and unlimited roaming, STD, and local calls. In addition to this, users will also get 100 free SMS per day. This plan is worth investing in for those users who want extended validity at an affordable price. This plan costs around Rs 5 per day and it will be valid for 365 days.

Meanwhile, in August, BSNL demonstrated a continued positive trend by being the sole telecom provider to gain subscribers. The company successfully added 2.5 million new users during this period. In contrast, competitors faced declines, with Jio losing 4 million subscribers, Airtel experiencing a drop of 2.4 million, and Vodafone Idea seeing a reduction of 1.9 million.

Similarly, in July, BSNL reported a remarkable gain of nearly 3 million new subscribers, setting it apart from major competitors. During that month, Reliance Jio lost approximately 800,000 users, Airtel's subscriber base decreased by 1.7 million, and Vodafone Idea recorded a loss of 1.4 million subscribers. This trend illustrates BSNL's growing presence in the telecom market amid challenges faced by its rivals.

Despite experiencing growth, BSNL's market share is still considerably lower than that of its larger private competitors. As of the end of August, Jio leads the market with a share of 40.5 percent, followed by Airtel at 33 percent and Vodafone Idea at 18 percent.

ALSO READ: BSNL challenges Jio's dominance, to bring Live TV service soon as an alternative to JioTV+