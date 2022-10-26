Apple confirms to use USB-C for the iPhones

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Type C

Apple Executive Greg Joswiak has confirmed that the tech giant will be using USB-C charging ports for iPhones.

Recently, the European market has formalised new legislation which will require most personal electronics to switch to USB-C type charging ports and data transfer.

Now, for the first time, the tech giant has confirmed that it will comply with this new regulation, even though Apple still fundamentally disagrees with the basis of the new common charger regulations, citing the 9To5Mac and WSJ reported.

The confirmation came from Joswiak, the company's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. Joswiak explained that USB-C and Lightning are the world's two most popular connectors, with over one billion people using a Lightning cable.

According to Joswiak, Apple believes that the company struck a balance by using a type of cable that you can disconnect from the power brick, meaning one side can have Lightning and the other can have whichever sort of connector is most convenient for the user, such as USB-C or USB-A, the report said.

Joswiak said that the EU lawmakers and Apple have "been in this little bit of a disagreement" about the idea of a common charger regulation. He noted that even though the EU has good intentions, it's a tricky thing to regulate.

In particular, he points out that the EU lawmakers once tried to standardise the now-outdated micro-USB connector.

