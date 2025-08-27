Apple confirms major event for September 9, likely to unveil iPhone 17 Series and other new products Apple typically unveils new iPhones in September. The company has announced an event for September 9, where it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 and other products.

New Delhi:

Apple has confirmed that it will hold a major event on September 9, 2025, at its headquarters in Apple Park, Cupertino. The invitation sent to the media features the tagline "Awe dropping," which has heightened anticipation for the company's new products. Apple typically unveils its new iPhone lineup in September, and the iPhone 17 Series is expected to be announced at this event.

The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California and will begin at 10.30 PM IST. It will showcase the company's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices. The company is also expected to unveil new Apple Watches and other devices.

The iPhone is Apple's best-selling product, making this launch particularly important for the company. However, given the current economic climate and consumers' limited budgets, it will be interesting to see how the new model performs in the market.

Apple's next move in the era of AI

This event is also significant because Apple recently postponed the AI update for its virtual assistant, Siri. This update was intended to bring Siri on par with generative AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Last year, the company launched the iPhone 16 with the tagline "Built for Apple Intelligence," and it is likely that this year's focus will also be on AI-enabled features.

Investors and the tech world watch Apple

This Apple event is not just about a new iPhone announcement; it is also a test of whether Apple remains a leader in technology and innovation. Investors will be closely watching the event for signals about the company's future direction, particularly regarding AI and hardware integration.

Apple shifts iPhone production to India

Apple has moved a significant portion of its iPhone production for the U.S. market to India. This strategic shift is aimed at reducing its reliance on China, which has been the primary manufacturing hub for iPhones. While the U.S. recently imposed a 50 per cent tariff on certain goods from India, smartphones are currently exempt from this duty, so it will not affect Apple's iPhones. This change aligns with Apple's goal of diversifying and securing its global supply chain.

ALSO READ: Amid layoffs, TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, appoints new head for UK, Ireland