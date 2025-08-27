Amid layoffs, TCS forms new AI and services transformation unit, appoints new head for UK, Ireland TCS has decided to form a new AI and service transformation unit at a time when the company has announced layoffs of 12,000 employees globally to focus investments on technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment.

New Delhi:

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has established a new AI and service transformation unit. Amit Kapur, who currently leads TCS's UK and Ireland business, will head this unit as the new Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer.

Kapur will be succeeded by Vinay Singhvi, who has been appointed to lead the UK and Ireland market. The appointment was announced in an internal memo by TCS CEO K Krithivasan, who noted that Singhvi will take over from Kapur, who is "moving into a new role as Chief AI and services transformation officer for TCS globally".

Bring together all existing AI teams and capabilities

According to another internal memo from Aarthi Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of TCS, the new unit will bring together all existing AI teams and capabilities. It will collaborate with other service units and business groups to enhance the company's impact in AI.

"Over the last few years, TCS has made major forays on the AI front by scaling our capabilities, reskilling our workforce, and deepening our partnerships. To continue to build on our leadership in the fast evolving world of AI, we are pleased to announce the formation of a new AI and services transformation unit," Subramanian wrote.

The new unit will "reinvigorate" service offerings, develop AI domain solutions, and create new partnership ecosystems. Its goal is to accelerate the delivery of "AI-powered integrated technology services" across operations, engineering, and modernisation. TCS's current AI and data unit will be integrated into this new organisation. Additionally, the company plans to "reimagine" its investments in its TCS Pace Ports worldwide to offer customers more real-world AI experiences.

About Amit Kapur

Kapur will assume his new role globally on September 1, reporting to Aarthi Subramanian. He has over 26 years of experience with TCS, having held various leadership positions and built high-performing teams across different regions. Subramanian concluded her memo by wishing him the best in his new role.

An email sent to TCS for comment on the announcement did not receive a response.

ALSO READ: iPhone 13 gets cheaper than premium Andriod phones, available for Rs 35,000: Where to buy