Apple collaborates with CleanMax to accelerate renewable energy in India

CleanMax, a renewable energy company said that it has partnered with Apple to accelerate renewable energy adoption in India. As a part of the collaboration, CleanMax stated that it has successfully installed 14.4 megawatts of rooftop solar installations across six industrial sites in the country.

These installations are expected to reduce approximately 207,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions over their entire operational life.

In an official statement, Kuldeep Jain, MD of CleanMax, said, "Our mission is to be a sustainability partner to corporates, and we consider this joint venture (JV) to be a big milestone in our journey."

He further added, "The growing interest from other consumer brands in such joint ventures is a positive sign of the shift towards sustainability."

As per the company, this initiative aims to boost the development of renewable energy projects across the country.

The partnership is grounded in an innovative business model, where the environmental benefits accruing from the financed projects will assist Apple in addressing the emissions associated with its corporate operations in the country.

Lisa Jackson, Apple's VP of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives said, "We're racing toward our ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal while taking on the long-term work to transform electrical grids and restore watersheds to build a cleaner future for all."

Inputs from IANS