In the upcoming iPhone 16, Apple is considering a major change by adding a dedicated button for video recording, called the "Capture Button." Unlike the current iPhone 15 Pro, which replaced the mute switch with an Action Button, the iPhone 16 might feature a specific button solely for capturing videos.

New Function: Video Recording with a Dedicated Button

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the Capture Button on the iPhone 16 will be a capacitive button with haptic feedback. This means it won't be a physical button but will respond to touch with a tactile response. The button is expected to include a force sensor, recognising different levels of pressure. Pressing it could launch the camera and start video recording. Users might also have the flexibility to switch between photo and video modes based on pressure levels.

Design Changes and Prototypes

Reports suggest that Apple has been experimenting with various prototypes for the iPhone 16, exploring different colours and minor design tweaks. The final design, referred to as the "midnight prototype," is expected to feature the Capture Button and a larger Action Button. The iPhone 16's camera module might have a vertical layout, with two design options: a stacked lens arrangement like the iPhone 12 or a pill-shaped enclosure similar to the iPhone X.

Technical Considerations and Changes

Initially, early prototypes featured a single volume button, but due to technical challenges, Apple opted for mechanical buttons instead of a unified volume button. There's also speculation that the mute switch on the standard iPhone models might be replaced with a new Action Button.

